LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Scientists use microbes to convert human waste into space food

1
2018-01-29 16:41Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Scientists have found a potential food source for astronauts, using microbes to convert human waste into Marmite-like food, local media reported.

According to British online newspaper The Independent, researchers at Pennsylvania State University outlined a method to break down solid and liquid waste for producing protein and fat-rich substance from human waste in their study published in the quarterly scientific journal Life Sciences in Space Research.

"We envisioned and tested the concept of simultaneously treating astronauts' waste with microbes while producing a biomass that is edible either directly or indirectly, depending on safety concerns," said Christopher House, professor of geosciences and director of the Penn State Astrobiology Research Center.

"It's a little strange, but the concept would be a little bit like Marmite or Vegemite, where you're eating a smear of microbial goo," the professor added.

Food supply is a major hurdle when planning lengthy space flights. Recycling waste into nutritious food is one solution to this problem.

According to House and his colleagues, the method involves anaerobic digestion, a process that refers to the breakdown of materials in the absence of oxygen. It is considered an efficient way of breaking down biodegradable matter.

The researcher said while their method is not ready for application yet, it provides a new model for creating food on board spacecraft.

"Imagine if someone were to fine-tune our system so that you could get 85 percent of the carbon and nitrogen back from waste into protein without having to use hydroponics or artificial light," said House.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.