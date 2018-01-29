Zhang Guoqing elected mayor of Tianjin

Zhang Guoqing was elected mayor of north China's Tianjin Municipality Monday.

The election was held at the first session of the 17th Tianjin Municipal People's Congress.

Zhang was appointed deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in late December and has been acting mayor since earlier this month.

Previously, Zhang was deputy secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee and mayor of Chongqing.

Born in August 1964, Zhang is a native of Luoshan, central China's Henan Province.