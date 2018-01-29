Liaoning lifts 1 million people out of poverty in past 5 years

Northeast China's Liaoning Province has lifted 1.02 million people out of poverty in the past five years, local authorities announced at the ongoing local legislative session.

The number of people living under the poverty line has been reduced from 1.26 million to 240,000, and the proportion of destitute people dropped from 5.4 percent to 1 percent over the five years.

The provincial government has helped 1,121 impoverished villages and four counties shake off poverty during that period, by improving infrastructure construction and public services.

The province has set a goal to lift another 150,000 residents, 500 villages, and six counties out of poverty this year, according to the provincial government work report.

China has set 2020 as the target to finish building a moderately prosperous society and completely eradicate poverty.