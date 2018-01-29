Beijing courts handle over 36,000 IPR cases in 2017

Beijing courts resolved 36,800 cases concerning intellectual property rights (IPR) in 2017, more than doubled the number in 2013.

Yang Wanming, head of Beijing's higher people's court, announced the number when delivering a work report at the capital city's ongoing legislative session.

During the past five years, Beijing courts solved more than 125,000 IPR cases, a fifth of the country's total, Yang said.

Nearly 5,300 of the case from 2013 to 2017 were patent disputes.

The city will establish a center this year dedicated to providing IPR services to high-tech companies.

The center will offer fast-track services for patent applications to companies in information technology and high-end equipment production, two areas with high demand.

At the frontline of China's fight against IPR infringement, Beijing set up the country's first IPR court in 2014.