LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

No fear for U.S. from a China-centered world order: U.S. newspaper

1
2018-01-29 16:05Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A recent Washington Post commentary cleared up fear from a "China-led order" and contradicted the Cold War mentality.

The op-ed was authored by Sydney University-based American sociologist Salvatore Babones and published Thursday on the Washington Post.

Great power rivalry stubbornly refuses to materialize, the passage said, as China has been deeply integrated into U.S.-centered economic, educational and technological networks.

350,000 Chinese children are currently studying in the U.S. and a new generation of Chinese intellectuals is just as much at home in San Francisco as in Beijing, it exemplified.

The world has little to fear from a China-centered world order, now or in the future, it said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.