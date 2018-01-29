No fear for U.S. from a China-centered world order: U.S. newspaper

A recent Washington Post commentary cleared up fear from a "China-led order" and contradicted the Cold War mentality.

The op-ed was authored by Sydney University-based American sociologist Salvatore Babones and published Thursday on the Washington Post.

Great power rivalry stubbornly refuses to materialize, the passage said, as China has been deeply integrated into U.S.-centered economic, educational and technological networks.

350,000 Chinese children are currently studying in the U.S. and a new generation of Chinese intellectuals is just as much at home in San Francisco as in Beijing, it exemplified.

The world has little to fear from a China-centered world order, now or in the future, it said.