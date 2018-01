A fishing boat carrying nine crew members caught on fire early on Monday morning.

The crew, which was made up of six from the Chinese mainland and three from Indonesia, were all rescued safely.

According to local media, the fire started at around 1:00 a.m. when the boat was berthed at a dock in Xinbei city in Taiwan.

The blaze was brought under control at around 5:00 a.m. and an investigation into the incident has been ordered.