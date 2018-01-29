American musicians Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win big at Grammys 2018 in NYC

U.S. singer Bruno Mars Sunday won all six awards that he was nominated for Grammys 2018, including the Album and Record of the Year for "24K Magic" and Song of the Year for "That's What I Like."

"Don't cut me off Grammys, please," Mars said while accepting his six awards at the 60th Grammys gala at the Madison Square Garden in New York Sunday evening.

American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar was the night's second biggest winner, picking up five Grammys: Best Music Video for "Humble," which also won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Also he won Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Loyalty" featuring Rihanna.

Best Rap Album also went to Lamar. Speaking from the stage, Lamar accepted the awards by showing his respect for artists who came before him including fellow nominee Jay-Z.

"This is a special award," said Lamar. "It showed me the true definition of what being an artist was...it's not about accolades, cars and clothes ...it's about the next generation. Jay-Z, Nas, Puff - they showed me the game through their lyrics up close and from afar."

Canadian singer and songwriter Alessia Cara won Best New Artist and she admitted having been practicing an Grammy award acceptance speech since childhood - in the shower.

Speaking to reporters backstage following her win, Cara commented: "I didn't expect this. None of this feels real. I probably won't process this for another seven years."

Cara was the only female artist awarded during the three-and-a-half-hour broadcast.

English singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Vocal Album for his album "Divide" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Shape Of You."

Other notable winners included American singer-songwriter and guitarist Chris Stapleton for Best Country Album; the HBO documentary "The Defiant Ones" about the lives and intertwining careers of producer/record executive Jimmy Iovine and hip-hop legend Dr. Dre, Iovine for Best Music Film; 2016 holdover "La La Land" won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album and American singer-songwriter, producer Lisa Loeb was also a first-time Grammy winner for Best Children's Album. Her "Feel What U Feel" was funded and released by Amazon.

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell picked up Best American Roots Song for "If We Were Vampires" and Best Americana Album for "The Nashville Sound," while American rock singer-songwriter Aimee Mann took home Best Folk Album for "Mental Illness."

Best Dance Recording went to American rock band from Brooklyn, New York, LCD Soundsytem for the track "Tonite," while the Best Dance/Electronic Album prize went to the German band Kraftwerk collection "3-D The Catalogue."

Winners in the rock category included late Canadian poet, songwriter, singer Leonard Cohen for "You Want It Darker," his 14th and final album, which was released a month before his death.

Best Metal Performance went to American heavy metal band Mastodon for "Sultan's Curse" and American music group Foo Fighters took home Best Rock Song for "Run."

Less expected was a win by Philadelphia band The War On Drugs for "A Deeper Understanding," released in August 2017.

The Grammys awarded artists in 84 categories in multiple genres including classical, jazz, opera, gospel, new age, Christian and Latin music.

Sunday's event marks the Grammy Awards' first return to New York City in 15 years. The 40th annual ceremony were held at Madison Square Garden in 1998 and the 39th Annual Grammy Awards, also held in New York, were held at Radio City Music Hall. The 14 years in between were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.