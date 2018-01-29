LINE

China eyes int'l influence in agricultural innovation

The general office of the State Council has issued a circular on promoting the development of hi-tech agricultural industrial demonstration zones, targeting greater international influence of innovations in modern agriculture.

The circular, made public on Monday, said a group of national-level demonstration zones would be built by 2025 so that China can reach a "highland" which features international influence in regard of innovation, talent pool, and industrial development in modern agriculture.

It noted that to foster a batch of agricultural innovative enterprises and to increase investment in the research, development and application of advanced technologies in the sector would be among the key missions in the development plan.

　　

