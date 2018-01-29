LINE

China to train farmers as part of agricultural sector reform

2018-01-29

China said it will train farmers in an effort to promote the innovation-driven development and supply-side structural reform in the agricultural sector.

The general office of the State Council has issued a circular on promoting the development of hi-tech agricultural industrial demonstration zones.

The document, made public on Monday, said such development should be guided by the country's innovation-driven development strategy and the rural vitalization strategy.

The main focuses should be promoting efficiency, increasing farmers' incomes and boosting green development in the agricultural sector, it said.

Scientific and technological innovation should be used to solve the prominent problems constraining China's agricultural development, the circular said.

It pledged greater efforts in promoting integration and sharing, more research and educational resources, better information services and enhanced international cooperation in developing hi-tech agricultural industrial demonstration zones.

The authority will also give support in terms of finance, land use and technological management for the development of the hi-tech agricultural industrial demonstration zones, according to the circular.

　　

