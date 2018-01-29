Guangsha knock off Tongxi to six-game winning streak

Courtney Fortson put up 29 points, 18 assists, and Hu Jinqiu scored 26 points to lead Guangsha to a 118-104 away win over Tongxi in the 32th round of the 2017-2018 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Sunday night.

Both teams had slow starts and tied 26 after the first quarter. Guangsha came out strong in the following two quarters with the largest lead of over 20 points, and they played well enough to close it out earlier.

It was Guangsha's six consective victory, which kept the team as CBA leaders. Five players had double-digit points. Ioannis Bourousis posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Former NBA player J. J. Hickson of Tongxi had a game-high 33 points and 13 rebounds. Jeremy Pargo contributed 11 points and 11 assists. Samad Nikkhah Bahrami scored 15 points.

After trailing Shanxi by nearly 10 points in the second quarter, Guangdong won the game 102-96. Andrew Nicholson of Guangdong got 30 points, Yi Jianlian added 29 points and 22 rebounds. Luis Scola of Shanxi scored 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Elsewhere, Jiangsu beat Shanghai 124-112. Guangzhou won 118-108 over Aolong. Shenzhen took Beijing down with 116-109. Liaoning crushed Fujian 121-108. Sichuan beat Tianjin 114-109. Zhejiang past Jilin 116-102, and Shandong defeated Bayi 103-88.