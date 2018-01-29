Bruno Mars bags six Grammy awards including Song of the Year, Record of the Year

Bruno Mars has swept top prizes, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

What has Bruno Mars won?

Record of the Year: "24K Magic"

Song of the Year: "That's What I Like"

Album of the Year: "24K Magic"

Best R&B album: "24K Magic"

Best R&B song: "That's What I Like"

Best R&B performance: "That's What I Like"

A clean sweep

This is the first time that the 32-year-old singer-songwriter has won the US music industry's most prestigious award.

"24K Magic" was the third studio album by Bruno Mars released in November 2016.

Mars beat rapper Kendrick Lamar who has nabbed five awards including Best Music Video and Best Rap Performance.