Chinese mimic firecracker celebrations amid bans

As more Chinese cities impose bans on fireworks ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, a number of people have come up with a creative and often hilarious response: mimicking firecrackers.

A video showing several groomsmen vocally reproducing the bangs of firecrackers, at a wedding in the eastern Chinese city of Dezhou, went viral on Pear Video, a popular video-sharing website, attracting more than 700,000 views.

"So creative. It's good for the environment," said a user on Sina Weibo, a Twitter-like platform.

The smoke-free firecracker show was the brainchild of the newly-weds, who tried to create the same celebratory atmosphere while not breaking local regulations.

Earlier this month, the government of Dezhou imposed a three-year ban on fireworks in the city proper, to reduce pollution, ensure public safety and protect property.

Setting off fireworks or firecrackers is a part of Chinese tradition during celebrations and festivals. It is believed the noises drive away bad spirits and bring good luck.

However, due to environmental and safety concerns, many Chinese cities have imposed bans or restrictions on fireworks.

Last year, more than 444 cities in China banned fireworks during the Lunar New Year holidays, while another 764 cities put curbs in place, according to the Ministry of Public Security.