LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese mimic firecracker celebrations amid bans

1
2018-01-29 13:34Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

As more Chinese cities impose bans on fireworks ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, a number of people have come up with a creative and often hilarious response: mimicking firecrackers.

A video showing several groomsmen vocally reproducing the bangs of firecrackers, at a wedding in the eastern Chinese city of Dezhou, went viral on Pear Video, a popular video-sharing website, attracting more than 700,000 views.

"So creative. It's good for the environment," said a user on Sina Weibo, a Twitter-like platform.

The smoke-free firecracker show was the brainchild of the newly-weds, who tried to create the same celebratory atmosphere while not breaking local regulations.

Earlier this month, the government of Dezhou imposed a three-year ban on fireworks in the city proper, to reduce pollution, ensure public safety and protect property.

Setting off fireworks or firecrackers is a part of Chinese tradition during celebrations and festivals. It is believed the noises drive away bad spirits and bring good luck.

However, due to environmental and safety concerns, many Chinese cities have imposed bans or restrictions on fireworks.

Last year, more than 444 cities in China banned fireworks during the Lunar New Year holidays, while another 764 cities put curbs in place, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.