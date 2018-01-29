LINE

Fire engulfs oil refinery in Taiwan

2018-01-29
A fire erupts at an oil refinery in Taiwan's Taoyuan city early Monday morning, Jan. 29, 2018. (Photo/Video screenshot from CCTV)

Explosion and fire erupted at an oil refinery in Taiwan's Taoyuan city early Monday morning. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported yet.

At around 6:42 am, a boiler of the Taoyuan refinery of the CPC Corporation exploded. The blast was so huge that residents living within a radius of 5 km were woken up.

The cause is still under investigation.

 

　　

