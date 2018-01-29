Warnings issued after road salts stolen in East China

Authorities in Jiangsu Province are desperately searching for tons of stolen road salts they fear people have been using to make food.

Around 8.5 tons of sacked deicing salts left in piles on streets and bridges in Nantong ahead of a snowstorm on Thursday have disappeared, city transportation workers estimate.

"We are scared that people stole them to eat or to pickle vegetables," said He Qijun, deputy director of Nantong Highway Management Office, adding that the salts are left unguarded overnight.

The discoveries prompted local media to issue alerts that the salts are not edible despite clear printed warnings on the the containers.

While no cases of poisoning have been reported, those fears were confirmed when police recovered several sacks from elderly locals who said they planned to use them to preserve vegetables, media reported.

In the nearby city of Changshu, an elderly resident returned a bag she stole from a local bridge after hearing a broadcasted warning.

However, the bag is once again missing from the site, police said.

Though road and table salt come from the same sources, edible salt is thoroughly processed to remove dangerous minerals and heavy metals.

Road salt also has anti-caking chemical additives.