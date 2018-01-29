LINE

Apple spikes Chinese copycat of Japanese game

2018-01-29 13:14Global Times

A Chinese developer saw its game removed from Apple's App Store after users called it a knockoff of a popular Japanese game.

Tabi Kaeru, or "Travel Frog," developed by Hit-Point, is a simulation where players help a green frog in its travels.

The game has seen a huge success in China despite being only available in Japanese.

The Chinese game, Lvxing Qingwa - also translating to "Travel Frog" and with similar graphics - is available in 14 languages. It cost 30 yuan ($4.7).

Apple spiked the game from the App Store shortly after it launched on Tuesday following complaints from users that they had felt duped into paying for what they believed to be a Chinese language version of the Japanese game.

The game was one of the most popular paid apps in China's App Store before it collected thousands of negative reviews.

Some accused developer Song Yang of making what amounts to a thinly-disguised version of Jump Jump.

"This was not the game I was looking for," commented one App Store user. "What a disgrace! This game deserves a negative review," wrote another.

"It's a fake version and it charges you 30 yuan," commented NetEase user "Donggai", "Serves it right."

Apple also is being criticized for not differentiating the two games clearly enough.

"How could it be sold?" commented an anonymous NetEase user, "Who says Apple has a strict review system?"

　　

