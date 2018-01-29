LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's social media Weibo suspends 'hot' lists after authority's criticism

1
2018-01-29 13:13Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Sina Weibo, one of China's most popular social media, has accepted criticism issued by Beijing's internet watchdog and vowed to become more responsible, according to Monday's China daily.

The Beijing office of the Cyberspace Administration on Saturday summoned Weibo's boss for talk concerning the company's failure to censor illegal information posted by its users, and issued a weeklong ban on some of the company's operations.

On Saturday, the company said it shutdown the lists for "most searched hashtags" and "hottest topics", a question-and-answer service as well as a section that focuses on celebrity relationships until 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, according to China Daily.

The company also released a list of topics that will be banned from its "hot" lists for at least three months, said the newspaper.

"Content of wrong public opinion orientation, obscenity, low taste, and ethnic discrimination continued to spread on Sina Weibo," said a statement issued by the office. "The problems were serious."

Holding talks with the company is only a temporary solution, while the key is building a long-term mechanism to improve cyberspace by law, said Zhu Wei, deputy director of the China University of Political Science and Law's Communication Law Center.

Weibo is China's Twitter-like social media that claims to have about 361 million monthly active users as of June last year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.