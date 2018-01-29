Yale's most popular course ever: psychology and good Life

Almost a quarter of Yale University's undergraduates -- 1,182 until now -- have been enrolled this year in "Psychology and the Good Life" class since Jan. 12, making it the single most popular in Yale's 316-year history.

The course, focusing on positive psychology and behavioral change, will be taught twice a week by 42-year-old Laurie Santos, a psychology professor, with the help of up to 24 teaching fellows.

Students will be instilled characteristics that allow humans to flourish and how to live by those lessons in real life, Dr. Santos told the New York Times

In addition to quizzes and exams, students are required to complete a personal self-improvement project to gain what they think the easy credits. However, Dr. Santos refers to her course as the "hardest class at Yale," as a high grade, a prestigious internship and a good-paying job do not increase happiness at all, she said.

To see real change in their life habits, students have to hold themselves accountable each day, the cognitive scientist added.

A 2013 report by the Yale College Council found that over half of undergraduates sought mental health care from the university during their time at the school.

Most university-wide courses at Yale are registered within 600 students.