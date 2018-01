Ying Yong, born in 1957, was elected mayor of Shanghai Sunday, the local legislative body said in a statement.

Ying was elected at the first session of the 15th Shanghai Municipal People's Congress.

He is a native of Zhejiang Province, and served in posts including in the public security department in Zhejiang and the higher people's court in Shanghai.

At the same session, Yin Yicui was elected director of the standing committee of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress. She was born in 1955.