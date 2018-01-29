LINE

China's scientific journals reach over 5,000 types

2018-01-29

China has more than 5,000 types of scientific journals, according to a blue paper released by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) Sunday.

It is the first blue paper focusing on the development of China's scientific journals, according to CAST.

"Covering science, engineering, agriculture and medical science, scientific journals have contributed to the country's scientific and technological innovation," said Wang Enge from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

He said that to build China's strength in science and technology, it was necessary to have world leading scientific journals.

"The development of scientific journals will promote academic exchanges, inspire creative thinking and enhance the public's scientific literacy," Wang said.

　　

