Oil refinery explodes in Taiwan

An oil refinery exploded in Taiwan's Taoyuan city at 6:42 a.m. Monday, local media reported.

About 40 fire vehicles were sent to the scene, and the fire has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported yet.

Nearby residents said they heard huge sounds of explosion lasting for about ten minutes.

Initial investigation showed the explosion was caused by pipe rupture of the refinery which belongs to a Taiwan's petrochemical company, according to the fire department.

Further investigation continues.(Updated)