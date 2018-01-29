LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Oil refinery explodes in Taiwan

1
2018-01-29 09:19Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

An oil refinery exploded in Taiwan's Taoyuan city at 6:42 a.m. Monday, local media reported.

About 40 fire vehicles were sent to the scene, and the fire has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported yet.

Nearby residents said they heard huge sounds of explosion lasting for about ten minutes.

Initial investigation showed the explosion was caused by pipe rupture of the refinery which belongs to a Taiwan's petrochemical company, according to the fire department.

Further investigation continues.(Updated)

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.