China renews blue alert for cold wave

China's meteorological authority Sunday renewed a blue alert, the lowest level in a four-tier warning system, for a cold front in some regions.

The temperature is expected to drop by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius in parts of Gansu, Qinghai, Guizhou and Yunnan provinces as well as regions along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers in the following two days, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Parts of these regions will see a temperature decrease of over 10 degrees Celsius.

Heavy wind is also expected to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Shandong, north China, southern parts of the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

The NMC advised residents to take measures against the cold weather.

China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.