Beijing subway cleaner jailed for trading invoice

A cleaner at Beijing subway station paid the price of ignorance for selling invoices recently.

According to Beijing Evening News, Ms Xie received a 10-month sentence in prison from Haidian District after collecting top-up receipts from the station, thinking she could sell them.

She easily collected more than a thousand pieces of invoices thrown away by commuters in the station.

In June 2017, she was caught on the spot by a police trading 1,800 pieces of receipts at the Shangdi station for 1,100 yuan (about 170 US dollars).

It was not until then that Xie knew that what she was doing was against the law. She claimed that she thought what she was doing was just the same as collecting other wastes from trash cans.

According to Chinese laws, it is illegal to trade invoice which is served as paper warranty against tax evasion. Trading of invoices of more than 100 pieces, or with an accumulated worth of 400,000 yuan, should be sued.