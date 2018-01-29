Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Taiwan

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Taoyuan, Taiwan on Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 6:42 a.m. local time. Witnesses said they have heard loud explosions.
There is currently no casualty report.
