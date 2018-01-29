LINE

China gains say on int'l stage in science and technology: official

2018-01-29

China has gained its say on the international stage in science and technology in 2017, said an official of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).

Wan Gang, president of the association, made the remarks at a session of CAST Friday, highlighting Chinese scientists who took top posts at major international organizations last year.

For instance, Gong Ke, head of Nankai University and an expert in electronic engineering, was elected president of the Paris-based World Federation of Engineering Organization, the largest international organization on engineering, becoming the first Chinese scientist to serve as president of the organization.

Wang Xi, senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was elected president of the Science Council of Asia last June, and will take office this June.

CAST also carried out a project last year to build an international cooperation platform for civil science organizations along the Belt and Road, setting up 10 joint research and training centers and covering 63 Belt and Road countries, Wan said.

According to Wan, China's research and development expenditure in 2017ranked second in the world, and its number of applications for invention patents topped the world for the seventh year in a row.

　　

