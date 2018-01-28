Heavy snow disrupts traffic in central, eastern China

Heavy snow and ice has continued to affect central and eastern parts of China over the weekend, causing cancellations and delays to flights and coaches.

In Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, all inbound and outbound flights were halted Sunday morning as the runway was covered by ice up to 2-centimeter thick.

Airport authorities dispatched more than 1,000 staff and over a dozen equipment vehicles for de-icing work.

In eastern Jiangsu Province, more than 10,000 long-distance coaches were canceled, leaving 331 passengers stranded. More than 420 bus lines were closed across the province.