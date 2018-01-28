LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Heavy snow disrupts traffic in central, eastern China

1
2018-01-28 16:59Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Heavy snow and ice has continued to affect central and eastern parts of China over the weekend, causing cancellations and delays to flights and coaches.

In Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, all inbound and outbound flights were halted Sunday morning as the runway was covered by ice up to 2-centimeter thick.

Airport authorities dispatched more than 1,000 staff and over a dozen equipment vehicles for de-icing work.

In eastern Jiangsu Province, more than 10,000 long-distance coaches were canceled, leaving 331 passengers stranded. More than 420 bus lines were closed across the province.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.