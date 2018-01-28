LINE

First volume of Xi's book on governance republished

2018-01-28

The first volume of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on governance has been republished by the Foreign Languages Press.

The first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was launched in September 2014.

The articles in the book are arranged in 18 topics, of which there are 79 speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters of the Chinese leader between November 2012 and June 2014.

The book has been translated into 24 languages in 27 versions, and more than 6.6 million books have been published worldwide, helping the international community better understand contemporary China and the Communist Party of China.

The second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was published in November last year, and its global circulation exceeded 10 million earlier this month, according to China International Publishing Group.

　　

