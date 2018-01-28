Afghanistan declares day of mourning after serial attacks

Afghan government declared Sunday as a national mourning day to pay tribute to the Afghans who were killed in recent terrorist attacks, the Presidential Palace said in a statement on the same day.

Scores of people, mostly civilians, were killed and injured following a string of attacks in national capital Kabul, eastern Nangarhar and southern Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

Afghan national flag will be half-hoisted at home and Afghan diplomatic missions abroad during the day, the palace said in a statement.

On Saturday, a member of Taliban outfit blew up an ambulance laden with explosives in central Kabul in the deadliest attack for months. The attack followed an assault by Taliban militants on a luxury hotel in Kabul a week ago that killed 22 people.

Earlier on Sunday, the latest official figures showed that the death toll of Saturday's attack has reached to 95 killed and 191 wounded.

The government has also announced Monday as a holiday only in Kabul to further help the affected people including the injured and the martyred families.

On Tuesday, special praying will be held in the Presidential Palace and at the mosques across the country to pay tribute for the victims, the statement read.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, the United Nations and various countries have strongly condemned Saturday's terrorist attack.