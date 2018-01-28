LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Beijing to build and improve 3,200 km of bike-friendly roadways

1
2018-01-28 15:26chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Beijing said on Saturday that it will build and improve 3,200-kilometers of roads accessible to bicycles by 2020 to satisfy residents' demand and encourage environmentally-friendly travel.

The city finished improving and establishing more than 1,000 kilometers of roadways for bikes by the end of last year, and the goal in 2018 is to add 900 kilometers, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said at a press conference.

For example, a bike roadway from Tiantongyuan in Changping district, to Shangdi in Haidian district is being built "and we hope it can be used in September," said Rong Jun, the commission's spokesman.

The authority also will improve 138 roads around Tsinghua University and Zhongguancun, the capital's zone active with startups and innovations, in Haidian district this year, he said.

"In recent years, bike-sharing services have become popular among residents, which brought a boom in those going out by bike and raised new requirements for building roads for bikes," he said, adding that what the commission is doing is providing a safer environment for people riding bikes.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.