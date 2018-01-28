LINE

China speeds up verification of overseas diplomas

China has shortened the time required to verify diplomas obtained overseas, according to a statement from the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange.

The process for diplomas issued by American and Canadian universities will take no more than 10 working days compared with the previous limit of 20 working days, the center said Friday.

The verification of diplomas from a number of other countries can be completed within 15 working days, according to the center under the Ministry of Education.

By moving the process online, applicants will receive a digital certificate once they pass the examination.

The verification is required by many employers in China, especially public institutions.

　　

