China launches cloud platform of integrated circuits, microsystems

China's first online sharing platform for integrated circuits and microsystems has been launched by a state-owned enterprise.

The platform, initiated by China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), enables the public to have access to the CETC intellectual property database, software tools and production line.

The platform welcomes other enterprises to submit their research results online to promote development in the field.

China has called for improvements in its chip development as its electronic information industry has long-depended on imported chips.

"Developing the technology and industry of integrated circuits and microsystems not only goes with the tide of information technology development, but also meets the needs of integrated and intellectual development," said Xiong Qunli, CETC president.

Liu Liehong, general manager of the CETC, said the corporation was able to provide professional services for the industry of integrated circuits and microsystems with solid research basis.