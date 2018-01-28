LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China launches cloud platform of integrated circuits, microsystems

1
2018-01-28 11:48Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's first online sharing platform for integrated circuits and microsystems has been launched by a state-owned enterprise.

The platform, initiated by China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), enables the public to have access to the CETC intellectual property database, software tools and production line.

The platform welcomes other enterprises to submit their research results online to promote development in the field.

China has called for improvements in its chip development as its electronic information industry has long-depended on imported chips.

"Developing the technology and industry of integrated circuits and microsystems not only goes with the tide of information technology development, but also meets the needs of integrated and intellectual development," said Xiong Qunli, CETC president.

Liu Liehong, general manager of the CETC, said the corporation was able to provide professional services for the industry of integrated circuits and microsystems with solid research basis.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.