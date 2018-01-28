Foreign ministers for China, Japan begin talks

Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with his visiting Japanese counterpart Taro Kono at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse Sunday morning in Beijing. (Zhang Yunbi/For chinadaily.com.cn)

Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for relentless efforts from Japan toput into action its recent positive comments toward China.

Wang made the remarks when meeting Sunday morning with his visiting Japanese counterpart Taro Kono at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Kono is on an official visit to China from Saturday to Sunday. This is Kono's first official visit to China after he assumed his current post in August.

Currently, the bilateral relationship is undergoing a critical phase as it has seen some progress and a number of disturbances and obstacles, Wang said.

Wang and Kono previously had two face-to-face meetings in August and September on the sidelines of international conferences.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman HuaChunying said Friday that the relationship shows momentum toward improvement, but it is still faced with challenges, and Tokyo is hoped to work with Beijing on this visit to boost the lasting improvement and development of the ties.

Leaders on both sides have voiced hope for the relations as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.