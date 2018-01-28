LINE

Politics

Milos Zeman wins Czech presidential election

2018-01-28

Incumbent Czech President Milos Zeman defeated former Science Academy chairman Jiri Drahos in the second round of presidential election on Saturday, and was re-elected the President of Czech Republic.

According to data released by Czech Statistical Office (CSU), in the 99.2 percent calculated vote, Zeman won 51.58 percent of it and Drahos won 48.41 percent of the vote. The turnout in the second round was a record high of about 66.5 percent.

In the first direct presidential election in the Czech Republic in 2013, Zeman won the second round with gaining 54.8 percent of the vote.

　　

