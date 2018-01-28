LINE

Senior CPC official visits Canada

Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), visited Canada from Wednesday to Friday.

During the visit to Canada to meet leaders of the Canadian government, parliament and political parties, Song relayed the significant outcomes from the 19th CPC National Congress held in Beijing in October last year. He also expounded the details of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Song stressed that the 19th CPC National Congress has mapped out China's development blueprint until the middle of the century and declared China's desire to work with all countries toward the "building of a community with a shared future for mankind," a concept developed by President Xi on global governance and ensuring global peace.

Song said that China stands ready to work with Canada to strengthen strategic communications, enhance political mutual trust and continuously advance bilateral ties.

During the meetings, Canadian officials said China's future development goals were not only important to China but bear profound influence for the rest of the world.

Canada values the new opportunities brought by the 19th CPC National Congress to develop Canada-China relations, and Canada is willing to deepen ties with China in various fields, said Canadian officials.

　　

