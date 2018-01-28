Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

The Security Council has condemned "in the strongest terms" Saturday's terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, which left at least 95 people dead and 158 others injured.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the council expressed deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Afghanistan.

The council underlined the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the Afghan government as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Terrorists blew up an ambulance laden with explosives in central Kabul in the deadliest attack for months. The attack, claimed by the Taliban, followed an assault by Taliban militants on a luxury hotel in Kabul a week ago that killed 22 people.

Earlier Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in central Kabul, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

"Indiscriminate attacks against civilians are grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and can never be justified. Those responsible for today's attack must be brought to justice," said the statement released in Addis Ababa, where the UN chief is attending an African Union summit.