Everything you need to know about 2018 Grammy Awards

The biggest event of music is coming up tomorrow. The 60th Grammy Awards will be held at New York City's Madison Square Garden this Sunday. Outstanding work and musicians will be recognized including best recording, compositions, and albums.

As the 60th anniversary, 2018 is being viewed as the big year of recent Grammy history. To witness this historical night, here are some key facts you need to know.

When does it start on TV?

According to LA Times, there are usually two ceremonies. One is pre-telecast, which will take place in a separate venue before the main one. And this year, the pre-telecast show will stream on the official website of Grammys from 12 to 3 pm PST.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from 4:30 to 8 p.m. PST.

Who will be the host?

"The Late Late Show" host James Corden will return as host this year, and Corden is the emcee of the ceremony the second year in a row.

As a generally well-received host during the 2017 telecast, Cordon feels much honored.

"I certainly don't feel like 'I've got this' in any way about any facet of my life, really," Corden said on "CBS This Morning" earlier this week.

"Look, I'm from High Wycombe, which is a town that none of you have heard of. That's how small it is. And so to be hosting a show like the Grammys is so far beyond anything I ever thought I would ever do with my life," he added.

Who is performing?

This year, more than 30 artists will perform on the stage, including: Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Gary Clark Jr., Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Emmylou Harris, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Pink, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Zuleyka Rivera, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, Sting, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2.

Surprise performer can be expected since it's the 60th anniversary.

Who are the presenters?

The lineup of presenters is heavy, according to LA Times. This year's presenter included: Tony Bennett, Dave Chappelle, Kelly Clarkson, Victor Cruz, Eve, Jim Gaffigan, Katie Holmes, Nick Jonas, Anna Kendrick, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shemar Moore, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Hailee Steinfeld and Donnie Wahlberg.