United States condemns Kabul terrorist attack

2018-01-28

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned a deadly car bombing attack which took place in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, said the White House.

The United States is committed to a secure Afghanistan that is free from terrorists, said the White House in a statement released later in the day.

The attack was claimed by the Taliban.

In the statement, Trump called on all the countries to take decisive action against the Taliban and the terrorist infrastructure that supports them.

The suicide bombing has killed 95 people and injured at least 158 others in central Kabul, officials said.

The attack was the deadliest for months and the fifth major terror attack in the country in January. It followed a Taliban attack on a luxury hotel in Kabul a week ago which killed 22 people.

　　

