Taiwan reports lowest growth rate of population

2018-01-28 Xinhua

Taiwan's population grew by 0.13 percent in 2017, the lowest pace in Taiwan's recorded history, the island's internal affairs department reported Saturday.

The number of people with household registration in Taiwan increased by 31,000 to 23.57 million from the end of 2016 to the end of 2017, according to the department.

Among the total population in Taiwan at the end of 2017, males accounted for 49.72 percent, while females made up 50.28 percent.

Data shows that Taiwan's population growth rate in 1951 was nearly 4.2 percent, and it dropped significantly to 1.48 percent in 1984 and 0.13 percent in 2017.

It's estimated that Taiwan's population will stop growing after it peaks at 23.74 million in 2024.

New Taipei remains Taiwan's most populous city, followed by Taichung, Kaohsiung, Taipei, Taoyuan and Tainan. Nearly 70 percent of people in Taiwan live in these six cities.

　　

