Tibet to build int'l Tibetan medicinal materials market

2018-01-28 09:53Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Tibet Autonomous Region will build an international trading market for traditional Tibetan medicinal materials, according to the ongoing regional people's congress Saturday.

The market will help to increase income for local people, and expand external exchanges, said Kelsang Yudron, director of the regional food and drug administration.

She said two land ports in Xigaze and Ngari passed national assessment for medicinal materials customs clearance last year, which paved the way for international trading.

　　

