LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

New U.S. sanctions not to damage Russian industry: Energy Minister

1
2018-01-28 08:58Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
U.S. embassy in Moscow, Russia (Xinhua file photo)

U.S. embassy in Moscow, Russia (Xinhua file photo)

The new expansion of sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States is unlikely to inflict damage on the Russia's domestic industry but will create more opportunities for its development, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday.

"They (Russian companies) have been working in these conditions since 2014 and we see that the sanctions do not affect the work of our companie... Upon the results of 2017, we have achieved very good performance ratings, so the sanctions will give us additional opportunities for the growth of domestic industry," Novak was cited by Russian news agency as saying.

The U.S. Treasury announced on Friday that it has added 21 individuals and nine entities related to Russia and Ukraine to its sanctions list.

On the other hand, Navok said that the sanctions are "illegal" and "regrettable."

"Such approaches, actions are a vestige. They do not create the opportunities for the development of the market, competitiveness and contradict World Trade Organization rules," he said.

In addition, practice indicates that companies based in countries that introduce sanctions only get losses and suffer themselves, which is contrary to their expectation, he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said late Friday that the new sanctions is irrational and "senseless", and that Moscow reserves the right to respond.

Russia-U.S. relations have been sour for some time, amid disagreements involving the war in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine and the Kremlin's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, among others.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.