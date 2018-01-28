DPRK team inspects Olympic venues in S. Korea

Hyon Song-wol (R), head of a delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), arrives at the customs, immigration and quarantine office in Paju, South Korea, on Jan. 21, 2018. The DPRK sent an advance team of orchestra Sunday to South Korea for concerts during the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics. (Xinhua file photo/South Korean Unification Ministry)

An advance team of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) paid a three-day visit to South Korea to inspect select Winter Olympic Games venues, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

The eight-member delegation, led by Yun Yong Bok, deputy director at the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports, inspected the venues for DPRK delegations, including the DPRK National Olympic Committee, athletes, cheer group and press corps, during the 23rd Winter Olympics.

The visit followed a trip by Hyon Song Wol, head of the DPRK's Samjiyon Orchestra, who visited Seoul and Kangrung to inspect the preparations for an upcoming performance by the DPRK art troupe.

A South Korean advance team led by Ri Ju Thae, department director of the Ministry of Unification, has also visited the DPRK, touring places such as the Masikryong Ski Resort and Mt. Kumgang area, where a joint training of skiers from both sides and a joint cultural event are to be held ahead of the Winter Olympics.

After high-level talks between the two sides on Jan. 9, the DPRK decided to send a delegation to take part in the Winter Olympics.

Subsequently, during further talks on Jan. 15, Pyongyang agreed to send its art troupe comprising over 140 members to perform in Kangrung and Seoul.

Two days later, both sides agreed to jointly train their skiers and hold a cultural event from late January to early February, according to the KCNA.