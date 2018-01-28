Chinese government most trustworthy: survey

The Chinese government scored highest in a poll of 27 countries on public trust, while the United States saw a massive decline, according to the results of a global survey.

About 84 percent of the Chinese general population had trust in the government, beating the rates in all other countries measured, the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer survey found.

In the United States, only 33 percent of the public trusted their government, down 14 percentage points from a year earlier, registering the biggest trust loss among countries.

On government leadership, 68 percent people said they believed the government in China could lead the country to a better future. Only 15 percent of people expected the American government to achieve this.

Edelman is an American public relations and marketing consulting firm that has been running the annual public trust poll since 2001.

The latest survey polled 1,150 online respondents on average per country between October and November last year.

China, the United States, Russia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia and Singapore were among the countries studied.