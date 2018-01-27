S.Korea's advance team visits DPRK

South Korea's advance team led by Ri Ju Thae, department director of the Ministry of Unification, visited the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from Tuesday to Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

The 12-member delegation toured areas such as the Masikryong Ski Resort, Mt Kumgang area where a joint training event of skiers from the south and north sides and a joint cultural event are to be held ahead of the 23rd Winter Olympics.

The visit was conducted in line with the agreement reached during the working-level talks between the two sides on Jan. 17, in which South Korea and the DPRK decided to jointly train skiers and hold the cultural event at the Masikryong Ski Resort and in Mt Kumgang from late January to early February, according to the KCNA.

A field survey delegation headed by Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, made a two-day visit to the South Korean city of Kangrung and Seoul starting from Jan. 21 to inspect the preparation work for the performance of the DPRK's art troupe.

Working-level talks between South Korea and the DPRK were held in Panmunjom on Jan.15, in which Pyongyang agreed to dispatch its art troupe comprised of more than 140 members to South Korea and give its performances in Kangrung and Seoul.

High-Level talks between the two sides were held on Jan. 9. The DPRK decided to send a delegation consisting of an art troupe and other groups to South Korea after the talks.