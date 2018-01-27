Chinese New Year celebrated in Nepal's lake city Pokhara

A special Chinese New Year event entitled "China-Nepal Friendship Spring Festival Show 2018" was held in Nepal's lake city of Pokhara on Friday evening to mark the festivity which falls on February.

Hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Nepal in cooperation with the Overseas Chinese Association Pokhara and Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the celebration gathered over 400 representatives of Chinese enterprises, Chinese students and Chinese people living in Pokhara.

This is the first time that such grand Spring Festival event was held outside of the capital city Kathmandu, which staged a special performance by Sichuan Dege Gesaer Cultural Troupe.

Pokhara, that lies some 200 km away from Kathmandu, is the second most popular tourism destination of the Himalayan country.

Addressing the celebration, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong said such events are important to boost the cultural and people-to-people relations between China and Nepal.

Referring to the latest development in Sino-Nepal ties, she said China is always ready to work with the Nepali government to enhance China-Nepal cooperation and push forward the bilateral relationship.

China is the second largest tourism source country for Nepal. In 2017, out of nearly 1 million foreign tourists visiting Nepal, around 130,000 were Chinese nationals.

Nepali officials said that such celebration would promote mutual understanding and friendship between people in China and Nepal.

Man Bahadur GC, mayor of Pokhara, said this event would bring people from China and Pokhara closer and would boost the overall relations.

He thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pokhara in various sectors such as construction of road, irrigation system, hydropower and international airport which is under construction.

On the occasion, Bishwo Palikhe, president of Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said cultural exchange is the base of people-to-people relations between two countries.

"Today's event is the best example where both Nepali and Chinese people are celebrating the festival together," Palikhe told Xinhua.

Besides the performance by the Sichuan troupe, dozens of employees of Chinese companies and Chinese students performed Chinese songs and traditional dances to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

"I am very glad to participate in the show that highlights the rich Chinese culture. The cultural events and exchanges are important to strengthen bilateral relations," Rabindra Adhikari, parliament member from Province 4, told Xinhua after the show.