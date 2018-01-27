LINE

Hainan aims to receive 1.3 mln overseas tourists in 2020

China's resort island of Hainan has set a target of receiving more than 1.3 million overseas tourists in 2020.

The tropical province aims to host a total of 74 million tourists in 2020, with revenue exceeding 90 billion yuan (14 billion U.S. dollars), provincial governor Shen Xiaoming told the local legislature Friday.

Hainan received more than 1.1 million overseas tourists in 2017, up nearly 50 percent year on year.

Hainan aims to have more than 100 international air routes by 2020, compared with 56 at present.

A three-year plan promises policies such as visa-free stays, ticket promotions and better service.

　　

