Beijing gears up for 2022 Winter Olympics

Beijing is accelerating its preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics, authorities said during the municipal parliamentary session.

The government work report has listed well-preparing for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as one of its top three working priorities.

"The construction of the National Speed Skating Hall and the National Skiing Center is underway and the renovation of current sports centers has begun," said Zhang Jiandong, deputy mayor of Beijing.

Work began on Beijing's Olympic village for the 2022 Winter Olympics later last year.

The village in the north of urban Beijing is one of the three Olympic villages for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The other two are in Yanqing, a suburban county in the northwest of Beijing, and in the city of Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province.

Beijing hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 2008. In 2015, it won the bid to co-host the 2022 Winter Olympics with Zhangjiakou.