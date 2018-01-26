LINE

Heavy snow causes havoc in parts of China

2018-01-26 Xinhua

Snow and rain continued affecting some parts of China on Friday, causing cancellations to trains and flights, closures of highways and tourist attractions.

In central China's Hubei Province, heavy snow hit 57 counties. In most seriously hit Yunxian County, the snow amounted to as deep as 20 centimeters.

Certain sections of more than 20 highways in the province were closed or limited the number of passing vehicles due to snow and ice on the roads.

From Thursday to Friday, Shanghai saw up to 10 centimeters of snow. Some bridges and roads in the city have been closed.

The three railway stations in Wuhan, Hubei's provincial capital, canceled over 100 trains on Friday. Passengers can claim refunds on train tickets within 30 days.

East China's Zhejiang Province has seen 108 flights canceled, As of 7 p.m. on Friday, the Nanjing Lukou Airport in Jiangsu delayed 56 flights and canceled 107 ones.

In Hubei, snow and rain have cut off power at around 1,000 China Mobile's base stations. The local branch has dispatched more than 900 repair workers to restore the service.

The snow also damaged more than than 13,333 hectares of crop in Hubei and toppled down over 500 greenhouses.

Snow blanketed Anhui's Huangshan Mountain, forcing the closure the tourist attraction on Friday. Several attractions in Hunan Province were also closed.

According to China's national observatory, 10 to 20 centimeters of snow were expected in parts of Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Shanghai and Zhejiang on Thursday and Friday.

　　

