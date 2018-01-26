LINE

China opposes Japan's Diaoyu claim

2018-01-26 23:29Xinhua

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Friday reiterated China's position on the Diaoyu Islands, expressing "strong dissatisfaction" with Japan's latest move to claim the islands.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying was responding to media reports that the Japanese government had opened an exhibition in Tokyo on Thursday to showcase Japan's claim for the islands.

"Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islets have been Chinese territory since ancient times," Hua said, adding that ample historical and legal evidence proves China's sovereignty over the islands.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with Japan's move," Hua said, referring to the exhibition.

She said that nothing the Japanese side did would ever change the fact that the islands belong to China.

"China's resolve to safeguard sovereignty over the islands is steadfast," she said.

　　

