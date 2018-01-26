Kris Wu becomes NFL ambassador, to perform at Super Bowl LIVE

The National Football League has announced Chinese singer/actor Kris Wu as a Super Bowl LII Ambassador for NFL China.

Wu is also set to perform at the 10-day Super Bowl LIVE festival, which will make him the first Chinese artist to do so in the history of the event.

Wu's performance is slated for 4 pm local time in Minneapolis on February 3.

"It is my pleasure to be named an ambassador to one of the world's most recognizable sports and entertainment events. Thanks to the NFL and Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee for inviting me to join in the Super Bowl LIVE festivities leading up to the big game," Wu said.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee has welcomed Wu on board and said he is a great addition.

"We're thrilled to host Kris, one of China's biggest stars, at Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon and look forward to welcoming him to the Bold North," said CEO Maureen Bausch.

Wu is one of the most popular personalities in the Chinese entertainment industry. He also has an expanding global fan base thanks to his ventures into international scenes.

Wu has walked the runway for Burberry at the London Fashion Week F/W 2016, attended the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017 and played at the NBA All-Stars last year.

He recently became the first and only Chinese singer to have topped the iTunes chart with his single "Deserve."

Wu's participation in the NFL is set to draw more Chinese fans to the United States' most popular sports and entertainment event, which already has 250 million fans in China.

2015's Super Bowl XLIX is the most watched TV show in US history. Data from Nielsen showed 114.4 million people watched the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks.

This year's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots is scheduled for February 4 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.