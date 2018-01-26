Eiffel Tower knockoff in China goes viral

Duplicates of Paris' famous constructions in China recently went viral online because of a post on a foreign website titled: "Can You Tell the Difference Between China's Fake 'Paris' and the Real One?"

The post was published by a French photographer named François Prost. In China's eastern city of Hangzhou, he spotted a place named "Tiandu," a commercial property where the Eiffel Tower and the Versailles are duplicated.

After taking photos of the authentic constructions in Paris, Prost made a comparison between the two and published it online.

The real estate developer in China specifically invited the renovators of the real Eiffel Tower to build the constructions. The whole project was completed in four months.

Some netizens felt it was disrepute to copy world-renowned architectures, while others believe that people should be more tolerable since the duplicates have brought these works of art closer to Chinese citizens.

Based on incomplete statistics, China is now home to two "Sydney Opera Houses,"three "Eiffel Towers," six "Arches of Triumph," and at least 10 "U.S. Capitols."

Some foreign media once joked that it is possible to see Paris and Venice within half a day in China.

Though they have sparked debates and caused laughter, China's copycat architectures have never stopped emerging. However, most believe that their continued emergence is not a good thing for China's future architecture development.