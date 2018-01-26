LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Odds

Eiffel Tower knockoff in China goes viral

1
2018-01-26 15:01People's Daily Online Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Duplicates of Paris' famous constructions in China recently went viral online because of a post on a foreign website titled: "Can You Tell the Difference Between China's Fake 'Paris' and the Real One?"

The post was published by a French photographer named François Prost. In China's eastern city of Hangzhou, he spotted a place named "Tiandu," a commercial property where the Eiffel Tower and the Versailles are duplicated.

After taking photos of the authentic constructions in Paris, Prost made a comparison between the two and published it online.

The real estate developer in China specifically invited the renovators of the real Eiffel Tower to build the constructions. The whole project was completed in four months.

Some netizens felt it was disrepute to copy world-renowned architectures, while others believe that people should be more tolerable since the duplicates have brought these works of art closer to Chinese citizens.

Based on incomplete statistics, China is now home to two "Sydney Opera Houses,"three "Eiffel Towers," six "Arches of Triumph," and at least 10 "U.S. Capitols."

Some foreign media once joked that it is possible to see Paris and Venice within half a day in China.

Though they have sparked debates and caused laughter, China's copycat architectures have never stopped emerging. However, most believe that their continued emergence is not a good thing for China's future architecture development.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.