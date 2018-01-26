LINE

Fire in NE Thailand's Khon Kaen airport triggers flight cancellation

2018-01-26 Xinhua

A fire broke out in northeastern Thailand's Khon Kaen airport on Friday, triggering power cut and cancellation of flights before noon, local media reported.

According to Daily News, the airport caught fire early in the morning of Friday. Airport officials found the blaze in the electrical room on the third floor.

The airport department said that the fire was caused by a short circuit, forcing the airport to sound a warning of no landing or take-offs for half of the day.

The fire was put out around 7 a.m. local time. Airport officials are fixing the power system.

Flights scheduled to land in the airport have been rerouted to Udon Thani International Airport of the nearing province.

The airport department expected everything to return to normal in the afternoon.

　　

